Kozhikode: A youth with a history of drug trafficking died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment at the state-run Medical College Hospital here.

Shanid, a resident of Kozhikode district, was taken into custody by local police from Thamarassery on Friday night.

Upon spotting the police team, he attempted to flee but was soon overpowered. During the chase, he was seen swallowing two small plastic packets containing a white substance.

While in custody, Shanid informed the police that the packets contained MDMA. Following this, he was taken to a local hospital, where doctors referred him to Kozhikode Medical College for further treatment.

Radiological tests confirmed the presence of two packets in his stomach. Despite receiving medical attention, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away on Saturday.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the postmortem report.

Shanid had been previously apprehended for drug-related offenses. His death comes at a time when Kozhikode is emerging as a hub for drug trafficking. While Kochi remains the primary centre for the drug trade in Kerala, Kozhikode’s proximity to Wayanad -- bordering both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka -- has made it a critical transit point.

Wayanad and Kozhikode, both popular tourist destinations, have witnessed a rise in the availability and use of both synthetic and non-synthetic drugs, particularly among visitors from neighbouring states.

In a related incident on Saturday, a young man and his girlfriend were taken into custody from a lodge in Kannur after being found in possession of drugs.

Meanwhile, an Excise official on patrol duty in Kalpetta, Wayanad, was seriously injured when a vehicle, instead of stopping when signaled, rammed into him and fled. The official, Jaymon, sustained severe injuries. Later, police and excise officials arrested the suspect, Haider, who also had a prior record of drug trafficking. (IANS)