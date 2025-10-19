New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has intensified preparations for the November Bihar Assembly elections and bye-elections in eight assembly constituencies by deploying a strong team of Central Observers to ensure a transparent and level playing field for all political parties and candidates, a statement said on Sunday.

According to the statement issued by the poll panel, the observers have been appointed under the plenary powers granted to the ECI by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

These observers play a crucial role in assisting the Commission to maintain the integrity of the electoral process and uphold public confidence in the conduct of the polls.

"The Commission has already deployed 121 General Observers and 18 Police Observers for Phase 1 and 122 General Observers along with 20 Police Observers for Phase 2 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Election 2025,” the ECI said in its statement.

"8 General and 8 Police Observers have also been deployed in ongoing Bye elections in 8 ACs," it added.

Soon after their deployment, all observers completed their initial ground visits in their allotted constituencies and have now taken charge on-site to oversee arrangements.

"ECI has instructed the Observers to closely monitor the entire election process and ensure a transparent, free and fair conduct of elections," it said.

The observers have been asked to remain easily accessible to candidates, political parties, and the general public to ensure that any complaint or grievance is promptly addressed.

They will also conduct frequent inspections of polling stations to verify the implementation of the Commission’s recent voter-friendly initiatives aimed at enhancing accessibility and convenience for electors.

By maintaining a strong presence across constituencies, the ECI hopes to deter malpractice and reinforce public trust in the electoral exercise.

The ECI also noted that "observers have also been instructed to visit polling stations, and ensure the implementation of the recent initiatives taken by the Commission for the convenience of the voters". (IANS)