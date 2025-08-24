New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Sunday expressed concern over the Congress party’s move to file a criminal complaint against senior NDTV journalist Shiv Aroor, warning against the “creeping tendency” of invoking criminal laws to target the media.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Guild noted with disquiet the remarks made by a Congress spokesperson regarding the intention to pursue criminal charges against Aroor.

“Without offering any comment on the content of the broadcast in question, the Guild is troubled by the creeping tendency to invoke criminal charges against members of the media in response to their professional work,” EGI said in its statement.

"The Guild reiterates its longstanding position that criminal laws should not be used as instruments of harassment against journalists,” it added.

It urged all political parties to avoid such measures and instead use civil remedies to address grievances. The EGI stressed that multiple avenues exist under civil law for aggrieved parties to seek redress, and resorting to criminalisation only undermines press freedom.

“Political parties must refrain from such steps,” it said, calling the use of criminal charges a dangerous precedent that could stifle free expression.

At the same time, the Guild reminded journalists of their responsibility to maintain fairness and balance in reporting. "The Editors Guild remains committed to its twin objectives of protecting press freedom and promoting high standards of editorial leadership,” the statement added.

The strongly worded note was signed by EGI President Anant Nath, General Secretary Ruben Banerjee, and Treasurer K Ve Prasad. This latest row comes at a time when concerns are mounting over the increasing pressure faced by the media in India, with journalists frequently caught between political crossfire.

(IANS)