Visakhapatnam: In a tragic incident, eight people, including two women, lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a firecracker factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district on Saturday. Several others sustained injuries in the mishap.

The blaze reportedly erupted around 12:45 p.m., quickly engulfing the facility. Seven individuals suffered severe injuries and were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities are continuing rescue and relief operations at the site, and further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.