Bijapur: In a major success to the anti-Maoists operations in the country, security personnel encountered eight Maoists in a forest in neighbouring Chhattisgarh State.

Police official sources told a news agency the Maoists were killed in the forest under Gangaloor Police limits in the State in an encounter.

Per the latest reports, the exchange of fire between the security personnel and Maoists are still going on. The search operations are also underway in the forest.

The exchange of fire occurred at around 8:30 am today, stated the news agency.

In the joint anti-Masoist operation, the Bijapur District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, Cobra 202 and the Central Reserve Police Force were involved since Friday.



