New Delhi: Elon Musk-run affordable satellite internet service Starlink has finally received a satcom licence in India to offer its commercial services, possibly later this year or early next year.

According to reliable sources, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) permit to the US company.

The trial spectrum is also set to be issued to Starlink in coming days, as the company has fulfilled all security compliance requirements outlined in its letter of intent (LoI).

Starlink is now the third satcom company to get a GMPCS permit after Eutelsat's OneWeb and Jio-SES to provide services in the country.

Starlink now needs approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), and has already submitted necessary documents, before the spectrum is allocated to the satellite-based internet service.

The initial DoT approval was granted after Starlink agreed to comply with the new national security guidelines for satcom operators.

The Department had announced 29 additional requirements, including mandatory interception and monitoring mechanisms, use of local data centres, location tracking for mobile user terminals, localisation mandates, among others, for existing and potential satcom licensees.

In April, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with top executives of Starlink to discuss the company’s investment plans for the country.

"Met a delegation from Starlink, comprising Vice President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director, Ryan Goodnight. Discussions covered Starlink's cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships and future investment plans in India," Goyal posted on X after the meeting.

The meeting came against the backdrop of domestic telecom majors such as Airtel being in touch with the US company for the possible launch of satellite telecom services in India. Vodafone Idea has also said that it is in talks with Starlink to provide satellite communication services in India.

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also stated that India needs satellite internet, especially in its rural areas.

