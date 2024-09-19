Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) alerted job seekers not to fall prey to fake job offers on a web page regarding recruitment in Anganwadi.

The Ministry urged job seekers not to visit or click on the Abhayapuri College web page, which shows Anganwadi Recruitment 2024 for 51400 vacancies.

"Anganwadi vacancy 2024 has started and the Ministry of Women and Child Development is hiring a whopping 51400 candidates who want to be teachers, workers, or supervisors. The hiring process is very easy and the process of enrollment is about to begin soon," Abhayapuri College posted.

The website also mentioned eligibility criteria, documents, and procedures for Anganwadi Recruitment 2024 to apply.

However, the Ministry of WCD clarified that the job openings in Anganwadi centres are 'fake'.

"This may contain some malicious content that may trigger some unwanted activity on your device. As this site does not belong to WCD ministry and content about WCD ministry is fake," the Ministry stated in its clarification.