Bhubaneswar: Amid India-Pakistan tensions, a message on WhatsApp claiming ATMs will be closed for 2-3 days went viral on social media. However, the government verified the claim and found it to be fake.

This Message is FAKE. ATMs will continue to operate as usual, India's Press Information Bureau (PIB), Government's nodal agency for communicating to media claimed today.

Meanwhile, country's leading bank State Bank of India (SBI) cleared the air on ATM disruption speculation.

"All our ATMs, CDMs/ADWMs and digital services are fully operational and available for public use," the SBI stated.

Notably, Pakistan has allegedly been spreading fake news on social medial platforms to control the war after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 6 midnight for justice to April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack victims and retaliated with courage and precision strikes against Pakistan's escalation.