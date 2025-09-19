Hyderabad: Family of a 30-year-old techie from Telangana who was shot dead by the police in the United States after he allegedly stabbed his roommate with a knife earlier this month, has alleged racial discrimination and demanded justice.

Mohammed Nizamuddin, from Mahabubnagar in Telangana, was shot dead by police in California on September 3, but the family received the information on Thursday (September 18).

The youth was shot after he allegedly stabbed his roommate with a knife at his residence in Santa Clara. He was shifted to a local hospital, where he later succumbed. The victim was also admitted to the hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered in stabbing.

According to the Santa Clara Police, an argument between Nizamuddin and his roommate had escalated, leading to the stabbing. The police said they responded to a 911 call about a stabbing incident inside the house.

Nizamuddin's family, however, claimed that it was he who called the police for help before being shot.

Nizamuddin had pursued post-graduation in Computer Science at a college in Florida and was working at a tech firm in Santa Clara, California.

According to Nizamuddin's family, he was a quiet and religious person, and had even publicly raised complaints of racial harassment, wage fraud and wrongful termination from the job.

According to the family, 15 days before being shot dead, he had posted on LinkedIn how he was being harassed on racial grounds and not being paid a proper salary, and the company where he was working, despite removing him, had hired a detective to watch his movements. The family claimed that the roommate who was quarrelling with him frequently was the same detective.

"I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of Justice. Enough is enough, white supremacy/racist white American mentality has to end," the techie had posted on LinkedIn.

The family demanded a thorough probe into the allegations and the circumstances that led to his death.

Nizamuddin's father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, wrote to Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar that they do not know why he was shot dead by police. He requested that the mortal remains of his son be transported to India.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan met Nizamuddin's family in Mahabubnagar. Khan urged EAM Jaishankar to request the Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., and the Consulate General in San Francisco to provide a detailed report on the matter and help with repatriation and related formalities.

According to Nizamuddin's family, he went to the US in 2015 to do a Master's in Computer Science from Florida Institute of Technology, and after completing his studies, he joined the Virginia Employment Commission in 2017 and later SOCH Company from September 2018 to April 2021. Later, he got a job at Google (EPAM Systems) and was staying in company-provided accommodation.

Hasnuddin alleged that his son was murdered in cold blood by Santa Clara police. He demanded a thorough probe by the Indian and the US governments.

Claiming that his son had called police for help when he was being attacked by the roommate, Hasnuddin asked how Santa Clara police say that his son was an attacker.

The family said they had not seen Nizamuddin for the last 10 years. They wanted his mortal remains to be brought back as soon as possible.

(IANS)