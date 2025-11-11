New Delhi: In a major operation, two people were arrested and around 50-60 kilograms of explosives were seized after raids in Sector 56 of Haryana's Faridabad, officials said on Tuesday.

This development comes a day after a blast occurred on Monday evening near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station, when a Haryana-registered car, a Hyundai i20, parked near Gate No.1 of the station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

Crime Branch conducted this major operation in the Sector 56 area of ​​Faridabad. During this, around 50 to 60 kg of explosive material was recovered. Additionally, two accused were also arrested.

This incident also came after police busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits in Faridabad and seized 2,900 kg of explosives and a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Police also announced that over the past few days, they have arrested two J&K doctors, Adil Ahmad Rather and Muzammil, who were linked to these terror outfits, which, according to the sources, panicked the module and led to the blast.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under UAPA Sections 16 and 18, along with provisions of the Explosives Act and several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Home Ministry on Tuesday handed over the Delhi blast investigation to the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

The NIA was handed over the case after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took stock of the investigation and the multi-state searches being conducted in the Delhi blast case, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to bring the culprits to justice.

As part of the heightened security measures, the Delhi Police have closed Gate Nos. 1 and 4 of the Lal Qila Metro Station for public movement due to ongoing security operations in the area.

The Delhi Police are continuing to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the blast, emphasising that all possible angles are being examined.