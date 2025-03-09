Srinagar: A fashion show in J&K's ski resort of Gulmarg, amid the ongoing Ramzan month, attracted sharp criticism from all corners on Sunday and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he has sought a detailed report from authorities within 24 hours.

|The shock & anger are totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities & that too during this holy month. My office has been in touch with the local authorities & I’ve asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report", Omar Abdullah said on the J&K Chief Minister’s official X handle.

The fashion show, reportedly featuring models marching in semi-nude dresses on the snow in Gulmarg, drew sharp condemnation from senior separatist leader and the valley's chief priest, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq.

“Outrageous! That In the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in #Gulmarg, pictures & videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people. How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable."

"Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in #Kashmir!" Mirwaiz said on X.

Prominent social activist and environment watcher, Raja Muzaffar Bhat also condemned the event.

"Who allowed this nude fashion show at Gulmarg in Holy Ramzan? Semi nude men and women walking on snow. Will the Tourism Deptt, CEO GDA throw some light? Why are you hell bound to demolish our moral, ethical, cultural and religious values (sic)?" he said on X.

The ski resort of Gulmarg is in the news this time because the ‘Khelo India Winter Games 2025’, featuring four key disciplines: Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Ski Mountaineering, and Snowboarding, was inaugurated there on Sunday.

The first leg of the KIWG-2025 competitions saw Ladakh emerge as the overall leader, securing seven medals, including four golds. Tamil Nadu followed with five medals, including three golds, while Maharashtra won a total of 10 medals, but with only two golds, finishing third.

(IANS)