Prayagraj: Fire broke out at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh this afternoon. Around a dozen tents gutted in the flames.

The blaze erupted at the Sector 19 in the mela under the Shahstri Bridge. The whole area has been filled with smoke. People who were present there ran hither and thither to escape from the fire.

Per latest reports, fire tenders were pressed in to service to bring the fire under control.

The administration have been vacating the tents near to the mishap site, the reports added.

The reports further suggested the fire at the mela site broke out following the explosion of two gas cylinders inside a tent.

No injuries have been reported.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sent senior officials to the site to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, the official X handle of the Maha Kumbh Mela expressed concern, stating, "Very sad. The fire incident at Maha Kumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray to Maa Ganga for everyone's safety."

The incident has raised concerns but has been managed efficiently, with the fire under control and safety measures being promptly enacted. The situation continues to be monitored by local authorities to ensure the safety of all participants and attendees at the massive religious gathering.

Drones were used to assess the fire situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela venue. They provided real-time aerial views, helping authorities monitor the spread of the blaze and coordinate the firefighting efforts effectively, ensuring swift response and better management of the crisis. (With Agency Inputs)