Deesa: At least seven workers were killed and several injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory and godown on Dhunwa Road in the Deesa town of Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday.

The blast was suspected to have been triggered by a boiler explosion early morning.

The blast triggered a massive fire, causing widespread panic in the area as emergency personnel battled to control the blaze and search for survivors trapped under the debris.

Eyewitnesses reported multiple explosions, with the intensity of the blast leading to the collapse of the factory’s roof, trapping several workers inside.

Firefighters from Deesa Municipality, along with 108 emergency services, rushed to the site as flames engulfed the factory, making rescue operations increasingly difficult.

According to preliminary reports, a loud explosion was heard, leading to the immediate collapse of the structure, burying several workers. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

"Six individuals are currently undergoing treatment, with three suffering severe burns exceeding 40 per cent," said Deesa Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Neha Panchal.

She added that authorities are still assessing the extent of the casualties.

The explosion occurred at Deepak Traders, a factory engaged in the production of firecrackers.

Initial reports suggest that an uncontrolled blast in highly flammable materials led to the devastating fire. The factory is owned by Khubchand Sindhi, who allegedly sourced raw explosives for manufacturing fireworks.

Officials are now investigating whether the factory possessed the required licenses for handling and storing hazardous materials. Authorities have raised concerns over the safety measures at the facility and whether it was operating under proper regulations.

As rescue teams work to control the fire and retrieve those trapped, local authorities, including the Deputy Mamlatdar and Chief Officer, have reached the site to oversee relief efforts.

Police have cordoned off the area, and forensic experts are examining the cause of the explosion.

So far, officials have not confirmed the exact number of workers present at the time of the explosion, nor how many have successfully escaped. (IANS)