Bhopal: As part of efforts to give a boost to the 'Cheetah Project', the first four of the eight cheetahs to be brought to India from southern Africa will arrive in the country in May. The eight big cats will be brought to India from Botswana in two phases, media reports quoted officials as saying on Saturday. This information was given by officials of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), who took part in a review meeting of the cheetah project on Friday in the presence of Union Minister for Environment, Forests & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. "Efforts are underway to bring more cheetahs from South Africa, Botswana, and Kenya to India.

Eight cheetahs will be brought to India in two phases. There is a plan to bring four cheetahs from Botswana to India by May. After this, four more cheetahs will be brought. At present, consent is being developed on an agreement between India and Kenya," stated a release from the Madhya Pradesh government quoting the NTCA officials. Meanwhile, two cheetahs from the Kuno National Park (KNP) will be relocated to the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that two cheetahs -- a male and a female -- from the KNP will be relocated to the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary on April 20. The announcement was made after Bhupender Yadav and CM Yadav’s meeting with senior forest officials in Bhopal. "The state government is committed to developing Kuno National Park as a model wildlife tourism destination. Alongside KNP, Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Mandsaur district will soon host cheetahs," the Chief Minister said.

CM Yadav said that plans are underway to enhance tourism at the Kuno National Park by improving direct road and air connectivity from Gwalior. He announced that Madhya Pradesh is undertaking extensive efforts to develop its ecosystem. During the review meeting on the 'Cheetah Project' implementation, it said that cheetah cubs born in Madhya Pradesh have the world's highest survival rate. "In contrast, cubs in other countries often struggle to adapt to local climates. Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary offers an ideal environment for cheetahs, prompting the state to introduce them there to enrich the sanctuary," CM Yadav said in a statement.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav announced plans to develop a paved, all-season road from Gwalior to KNP and establish a tent city within the forest for tourists. An international-level veterinary hospital and rescue centre will also be set up in the Kuno area with central assistance. This facility will serve cheetahs and support cattle care across the region. He said the state government is also working to conserve king cobras, gharials, and rare turtles.

In the first phase, 10 king cobras will be introduced to Madhya Pradesh to balance the population of venomous snakes in the state's forests. Kuno National Park currently has 26 cheetahs, with 16 in the wild and 10 in rehabilitation enclosures. Female cheetahs Jwala, Asha, Gamini, and Veera have given birth to cubs. The state government has also sought Supreme Court's approval to launch a Cheetah Safari, as safaris in forests or eco-sensitive zones require judicial permission, a forest official told IANS.

(IANS)