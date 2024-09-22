New Delhi: The first ever Tri-Services 'Future Warfare Course' introduced for the Indian armed forces is scheduled to be conducted here from September 23-27, an official said on Sunday.

The Defence Ministry in a statement said that the course will focus on key areas related to future warfare.

Its aim is to develop an understanding of the manner in which future wars will manifest in terms of being contact, non-contact, kinetic, non-kinetic, psychological or informational, as also the domains where they will be fought, be it cyber, space or electromagnetic spectrum, an official said.

"A pioneering initiative by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, this will be a rank agnostic course for Major Generals to Majors and their equivalent level officers from other services. The course intends to acquaint the officers with the operational and technological aspects of modern warfare," the statement read.

The course will also throw light on how emerging and disruptive technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, robotics and hypersonics will impact the conduct of warfare.

The statement noted that the need for a 'Future Warfare Course' for Tri-Services officers arises from the rapidly evolving nature of modern warfare, driven by technological advancements, changing global dynamics, and emerging threats.

"Officers must be equipped to navigate this complex landscape, leveraging new technologies, and adapting to innovative tactics," it read.

The course will foster jointness, and facilitate the development of a cohesive, futuristic, and tech-savvy force, capable of securing national interests in an increasingly uncertain and competitive environment.

According to the Defence Ministry, the course has been curated by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff with the help of veterans and serving subject-matter experts. Subsequent courses will build upon the curriculum of this course and be of longer duration with the larger objective of making the Indian Armed Forces "Future Ready".

