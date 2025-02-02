Dang (Gujarat): Five persons were killed and 17 others were injured after a private luxury bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep gorge near Saputara hill station in Gujarat's Dang district in the wee hours on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at around 4-4:30 a.m. when the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle near the Saputara hill station, in-charge Superintendent of Police SG Patil said.

The bus, carrying over 40 pilgrims, broke the crash barrier and fell at a depth of about 35 feet into the gorge, he said.

Five persons -- two women and three men -- died on the spot, the official said.

"Five pilgrims died and 17 others suffered serious injuries and have been rushed to a civil hospital at Ahwa. Some others have sustained minor injuries. The rescue operation is nearly over," the official said.

He said the bus was carrying over 40 pilgrims from Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra to Dwarka in Gujarat when the accident took place.

They have been on a religious tour since December 23. “After visiting various places in Uttar Pradesh, last time just yesterday or the day before yesterday they were coming after touring Shirdi, Tambakeshwar, Nashik and this morning at Saputara which is our hill station in Gujarat, they had tea and then after 10 minutes within three to four kilometres their bus fell into a deep gorge,” said a police official.

The official said the pilgrims were from Guna, Shivpuri and Ashok Nagar districts of Madhya Pradesh.

