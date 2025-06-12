Ahmedabad: In a tragic incident, a London-bound Air India passenger aircraft crashed during takeoff near Meghaninagar in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Eyewitnesses reported thick plumes of smoke rising from the airport premises, triggering panic in the surrounding area. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the extent of the damage and casualties is yet to be officially confirmed. However, many are feared dead.

The Gujarat State Police Control Room confirmed that the aircraft belonged to Tata Group-owned Air India.

A total of 242 passengers were on board the AI-171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliiner at the time of the crash. Further details are awaited as rescue and relief operations continue.