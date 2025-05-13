New Delhi: Air India and IndiGo have announced the cancellation of flights to and from several key cities near the India-Pakistan border for Tuesday.

Air India confirmed the cancellation of two-way flight operations to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot.

IndiGo similarly suspended services to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot.

"In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May. We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated," Air India posted on X.

IndiGo issued a similar statement, saying the cancellations were made "in light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority."

The airline added, "We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans, and regret the inconvenience caused. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of further updates."

The affected airports had only just reopened for civilian flights on Monday after being temporarily shut amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had announced the resumption of civilian flight operations at 32 airports, a decision that was meant to remain effective until May 15.

Among the airports that were cleared for civilian operations are Adhampur, Ambala, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bikaner, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Sarsawa, Shimla, Thoise, and Uttarlai.

The reopening of these airports came just two days after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire understanding to halt military operations with immediate effect.

Tensions had escalated significantly after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Following the discovery of cross-border links to the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian armed forces destroyed several camps operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen, reportedly killing over 100 terrorists.

In response to the Indian strikes, Pakistan's military retaliated by launching drones and missiles at the western sectors of India.

These attacks were successfully intercepted by India's air defence systems.

India then launched further precision strikes on selected military installations deep inside Pakistan, hitting radar sites, command and control centres, and ammunition depots in areas such as Rafiqui, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Sialkot.

