New Delhi: Focus on food safety essential to protect health and well-being, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on World Food Safety Day on Saturday. World Food Safety Day is observed annually on June 7 to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats associated with unsafe food.

This year’s theme, ‘Food safety: science in action,’ draws attention to using scientific knowledge as the key to reducing illness, cutting costs, and saving lives. “This World Food Safety Day, we come together to raise awareness about the essential role of safe and hygienic food in safeguarding health and reducing foodborne diseases.

Food is the fuel that keeps us going every day. When we focus on food safety, we’re protecting our health and the well-being of families everywhere,” Nadda said, in a post on social media platform X. “This year's theme celebrates how science and technology is protecting our food quality and safety at every stage,” he added.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in a post on X, noted that “science plays a monumental role in ensuring the food on your plate is safe” “From laboratories that test for quality to research that informs food standards, the power of science helps us make informed choices. Choose wisely, eat safely!” it added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), eating food contaminated with bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances such as heavy metals can lead to over 200 diseases. For safer food, the global health body urges individuals to keep food clean, separate raw and cooked food, cook food thoroughly, keep them at safe temperatures, and use safe water and raw materials during the preparation.

“On World Food Safety Day, let us commit to safe food practices that protect health and prevent foodborne diseases. Safe food is everyone's responsibility and the foundation of a healthier, stronger, and safer tomorrow,” said Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution, on X.

(IANS)