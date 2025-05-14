Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu has appointed former Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar as the Chairman of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions published a notification in this regard recently. The President appointed Kumar, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, to head the UPSC under Article 316 (1) of the Constitution of India.

The tenure of Kumar as UPSC Chairman will commence from the date he assumes office. The term of Kumar’s appointment will be regulated in accordance with the provisions of Article 316 (2) of the Constitution and the conditions of service will be government by UPSC (Members) Regulations-1969 as amended from time to time, said the notification.

The tenure of Kumar’s predecessor Preeti Sudan ended on April 29 this year.