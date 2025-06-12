Bhubaneswar: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the 230 passengers on board the Air India flight that crashed near Ahmedabad airport today afternoon.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamline crashed just after taking off Ahmedabad airport. Reports claimed that the former Gujarat Chief Minister was seated in seat number 12.

The London-bound aircraft was carrying 230 passengers, including 169 Indians, and 12 crew members.

The aircraft took off at 13.39 IST from Runway 23 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. According to officials, a Mayday call was issued moments after liftoff, but no further communication was received from the cockpit.

The flight was being operated by Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal, a long-time Air India pilot with over 8,200 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours.

The authorities of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad has suspended all flight operations until further notice.

"We have set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," Air India said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry has set up a control room to coordinate all the details pertaining to AI 171 crash.

"In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details. Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859. We are committed to swift response and full support to all affected," said the Ministry in a post on X.