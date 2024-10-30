Bhubaneswar: Former IPS officer and Odisha resident DK Panda, who became known as 'Doosri Radha' after a spiritual transformation, has filed a complaint alleging that he was defrauded of Rs 381 crore.

The complaint was lodged at the Dhoomanganj police station in Prayagraj. In the complaint, Panda requested that the investigation be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing potential links to terror financing.

A retired 1971-batch IPS officer from Odisha, Panda took voluntary retirement from service in 2005.

According to Panda’s complaint, an individual identifying himself as Arav Sharma contacted him on October 25 through WhatsApp from Nicosia, Cyprus. Sharma allegedly threatened him using abusive language. Panda stated that Sharma claimed to be employed at CySEC, a regulatory agency in Cyprus with jurisdiction across the European Union.

Panda recounted that he initially connected with Sharma online through a person named Rahul Gupta, affiliated with the finance department of Fimnix Group in London. Engaging in online trading on the platform Finnixgroup.com, Panda claims to have made substantial profits, yet faced obstacles withdrawing the funds to his Prayagraj bank account. Instead, he alleges that he was asked to pay fees related to tax, conversion, liquidity, and transactions, all of which he complied with.

The issue escalated, Panda states, when Sharma purportedly took over the case, recovering the full amount of Rs 381 crore and subsequently demanding an additional Rs 8 lakh in payment. When Panda refused, Sharma became hostile, threatening to use Panda’s identity documents—including his passport, Aadhaar card, and PAN card—to fund terror activities, with the intention of implicating him.

The complaint further details a call Panda received from a man named Deepak, who claimed to be Sharma's assistant. Deepak allegedly warned Panda to comply with Sharma's demands to avoid his money being used in terror funding. Panda claims these interactions indicate potential terror connections, strengthening his request for an in-depth investigation by central agencies.

Panda concluded the complaint by emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the necessity of involving either the CBI or NIA, given the suspected terror implications.

Police in Prayagraj confirmed the registration of the case and stated that preliminary inquiries have begun.