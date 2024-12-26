Bhubaneswar: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh breathed his last in New Delhi today.

According to reports, Singh (92) passed away while undergoing treatment at AIIMS-New Delhi. He was the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

Singh, a noted economist and a former RBI Governor, had served as the Finance Minister, in the ministry of PV Narasimha Rao from 1991 to 1996.

He was instrumental in introducing the economic reforms in the country during his tenure as the Finance Minister.

He became the Prime Minister for the first time in 2004 when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) defeated the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha polls.

Singh was re-elected as the Prime Minister after the UPA secured victory in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections in the country.

He was a Rajya Sabha member during his tenure as the Prime Minster for a decade.