Lucknow: Four MBBS students were killed on the spot after their speeding car crashed into a parked DCM (truck) on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, officials said on Thursday. The accident occurred late on Wednesday night. The impact of the collision was so intense that the car was completely mangled, leaving no chance of survival for the occupants, according to eyewitnesses.

Police reached the site immediately after receiving information and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Forensic teams and police personnel remained at the spot through the night, examining the wreckage and investigating the circumstances that led to the accident. All four deceased are said to be MBBS students of Venkateshwar University. Officials from the university also arrived at the location. The identities of the victims are being confirmed, and their families are being informed.

Police begin probe

A police team from Rajabpur police station inspected the scene, and efforts are underway to establish the exact cause of the crash. In another tragic incident on the same night, two young men were killed in a collision between a truck and a motorcycle on Gajraula National Highway 9 in Amroha at around 8:45 p.m., officials said. According to reports, the deceased, identified as Deepak and Nitin from Sona Khurd village in Lakhimpur Kheri district, were returning home from Gurugram, where they worked as bike riders, when the accident took place. Police arrived at the spot, took the bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem.

Station House Officer Manoj Kumar confirmed the incident and said that two people died in the road accident. He added that police have prepared a Panchnama of both bodies, and further legal action is underway.

(IANS)

