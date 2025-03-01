Kasargod: A 21-year-old woman residing in Kerala's Kasargod was shocked when her husband sent a "talaq, talaq, talaq" message on WhatsApp to her father.

Abdul Razzaq's message had the words "talaq" being repeated three times, signalling that his marriage with the man's daughter was over.

Razzaq, who works in the UAE, sent the message on February 21.

Triple talaq is a form of divorce in Islam that allows a Muslim man to divorce his wife by saying "talaq" three times. Incidentally, the practice was declared void and unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2017. In 2019, Parliament passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, which made triple talaq a criminal offence.

Razzaq, who also hails from Kasargod, married the woman in August 2022 when she was 18.

The woman said that Razzaq had been demanding money and he had taken her to UAE once.

"Often he has been demanding money and I am shocked by what he has done. I think he has the mentality to doubt me. I want justice and we will file a case," said the wife of Razzaq.

Meanwhile, the woman's father said the money was sent to Razzaq and he has documents to prove it.

"After getting the money, Razzaq sent the triple talaq message. There is a procedure for talaq involving the role of elders and religious people. This is not the way," said the woman's father.

The money was sent to Razzaq so that he would take his wife to the UAE.

"To raise the money, the woman's gold ornaments were sold and the money was sent," he added.

She was to travel to the UAE on February 24, but the triple talaq message was received on February 21.

The woman's family has approached the local police and complained against Razzaq for cheating her.

