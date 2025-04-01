Jaipur: One person died and 40 others were affected in a nitrogen gas leak from a tanker parked inside the warehouse of an acid factory in Rajasthan's Beawar. The incident, which occurred around 10 p.m. on Monday at Sunil Trading Company in the Badiya area under the Beawar police station, also resulted in the deaths of several pets and stray animals. The person who died was the factory owner, Sunil Singhal, who tried throughout the night to control the gas leak but succumbed to its effects. His health deteriorated, and he was referred to a hospital in Ajmer, where he later passed away.

According to sources, nitrogen gas leaked from a tanker stored in the company's warehouse. The leak was so severe that within seconds, the gas spread to the nearby residential areas, impacting the people inside their homes. Many residents experienced suffocation and eye irritation, leading to over 60 people being rushed to government and private hospitals in Beawar for treatment. Upon receiving the information, police, administrative officials, including DM, SP, and fire brigade teams, managed to control the gas leakage by around 11 p.m. As a precautionary measure, authorities evacuated the surrounding area to prevent further casualties. The administration continues to monitor the situation closely. Although the gas's impact has subsided, a sense of panic still lingers among residents.

District Collector Dr Mahendra Khadgawat has ordered the sealing of the factory and directed the police to register a case immediately. Authorities are investigating the cause of the leak and assessing further safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Ward councilor Hansraj Sharma stated that residents informed him about a gas leak from a local acid factory. He promptly alerted the fire brigade and administration.

The fire brigade team arrived at the scene and managed to contain the leakage by 11 p.m. SDM Divyansh Singh, who was present at the site, confirmed that the leaked gas was nitrogen. The administration assured nearby residents that the situation was under control. Authorities have also ordered a safety inspection of the acid factory to prevent future incidents. Due to gas leakage, the people living around the chemical factory were having difficulty breathing. To reduce the effect of the gas, the local administration and fire department employees who reached the spot poured water on the tanker and closed the lid, after which the situation was controlled.

This incident spread panic in the entire area. The administration has instructed people to be cautious and take necessary safety measures to avoid any further accidents. The treatment of the gas-affected people was going on. At the same time, the administration team started investigating the accident.

