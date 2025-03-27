New Delhi: Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, has become India's biggest wealth gainer in absolute terms, with an impressive increase of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in his net worth, according to the ‘Hurun Global Rich List 2025’ on Thursday.

Gautam Adani's total wealth rose 13 per cent, or around Rs 1 lakh crore, to Rs 8.4 lakh crore, making him the second richest person in India on the global list.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani slipped from the global top 10 wealthiest individuals list as his fortune decreased by Rs 1 lakh crore compared to the previous year at Rs 8.6 lakh crore, attributed to increased debt levels.

Despite mounting losses, Mukesh Ambani remained Asia's richest person, according to the list.

The list showed that 62-year-old Gautam Adani remained the second richest person of India, and 18th most wealthy person globally.

The billionaire industrialist, who started as a commodity trader, now heads a conglomerate whose business encompasses renewables, ports, airports, mining, power generation, media, and cement. He briefly held the title of richest person in Asia in 2024.

In India, Roshni Nadar, and family, of HCL, with a net worth of Rs 3.5 lakh crore, became the fifth richest woman in the world, and the first Indian woman to break into the global top 10 women.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Dilip Shanghvi was at fourth position with wealth of Rs 2.5 lakh crore, followed by Wipro Founder Aziz Premji at fifth (Rs 2.2 lakh crore).

They were followed by Aditya Birla Group's Kumar Mangalam Birla and Serum Institute of India Ltd's Cyrus S. Poonawalla, who are tied with wealth of Rs 2 lakh crore.

The eighth position was held by Bajaj India's Nirav Bajaj (Rs 1.6 lakh crore), followed RJ Corp's Ravi Jaipuria, and D-Mart owner Radhakishan Damani, who tied with a wealth of Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

The ‘Hurun Global Rich List 2025’ ranked 3,442 billionaires from across the globe, up from 3,278 last year, from a total of 71 countries. The number of billionaires increased by 5 per cent, and their total wealth increased by 13 per cent.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk once again claimed his position as the world's wealthiest person, securing the top spot for the fourth time in a five-year period.

