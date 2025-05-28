Bhubaneswar: As many as 25 wagons of a goods train derailed near Chimidipalli railway station in Andhra Pradesh today.

The incident took place while the goods train carrying iron ores was on its way to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh from Kirandul in Chhattisgarh in the afternoon. The mishap has led to disruptions in the train service on Visakhapatnam-Kirandul route.

At least 25 wagons of the total 50 of the goods train derailed near Chimidipalli rail station in the Araku-Kottavalasa section under Waltair Division at around 1 pm today, said the East Coast Railway (ECoR) in a statement.

Senior railway officials immediately rushed to the site to assess the situation for expediting the restoration work. A relief train was promptly dispatched to undertake restoration operations, it added.

Some passenger trains between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul have been diverted via Vizianagaram in Andhra and Rayagada in Odisha, said the ECoR.