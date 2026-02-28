New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed all Indian airlines operating international services to continuously monitor airspace advisories, Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs), and route restrictions issued by the concerned authorities to ensure passenger safety in the wake of the massive military operation launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Saturday.

"Following the airspace restrictions imposed in the Middle East, airlines have been directed to ensure timely rerouting or diversion of flights, wherever required, strictly in accordance with global safety protocols and established contingency planning procedures," according to the Civil Aviation Ministry statement.

"The safety of passengers and crew remains paramount. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the situation to ensure safe, orderly, and efficient air operations. The situation is under constant watch. Further updates will follow as necessary," the statement said.

"In view of the evolving situation in the Middle East and its potential impact on international air operations, the Minister of Civil Aviation undertook a comprehensive review of preparedness and response measures with all concerned stakeholders," the statement said.

The review focused on ensuring passenger safety, operational continuity and real-time coordination in light of multiple airspace restrictions and NOTAMs issued in parts of the region.

Airports across the country, particularly major international gateways, have been placed on operational alert to manage potential flight diversions, unscheduled landings and passenger facilitation requirements.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and private airport operators have been advised to maintain enhanced coordination with airlines for ground handling, parking bays, passenger amenities, crew logistics and immigration support, as necessary.

A high-level meeting through a video conference was convened with the Ministry of Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and other senior officials of the Ministry, AAI, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airline operators, and major airport operators across the country.

DGCA to be in coordination

The DGCA has been advised to remain in close coordination with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety regulations, crew duty time limitations, and operational advisories.

Continuous monitoring mechanisms should also be activated to assess the evolving airspace dynamics and mitigate any cascading impact on domestic schedules.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is also in close touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure seamless information flow and appropriate coordination in case of any emergent requirements involving Indian carriers or Indian nationals abroad.

Passengers are advised to stay in regular contact with their respective airlines for updated travel information and schedule changes.

Airlines have been instructed to proactively communicate with passengers regarding delays, rerouting, or diversions to minimise inconvenience.