New Delhi: To facilitate the educational needs of the wards of Central government employees, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the civil sector across the country with an outlay of more than Rs 5,862 crore, spread over a period of nine years from 2026-27.

This includes the capital expenditure component of Rs 2,585.52 crore (approximately) and operational expenditure of Rs 3,277.03 crore (approximately).

Among these 57 KVs, 20 are proposed to be opened in districts where no KV presently exists, despite a significant number of Central government employees.

Furthermore, 14 KVs are proposed in Aspirational districts, 4 KVs in left-wing extremism (LWE) districts and 5 KVs in NER/hilly areas.

Together with the earlier sanctioning of 85 KVs, the instant proposal responds to the high demand for KVs while balancing pan-India expansion.

The CCEA approved seven KVs sponsored by the Home Affairs and the remaining 50 by state/UT authorities.

The administrative structure for implementing the project will require the creation of posts at par with the norms for running a full-fledged KV with a capacity of approximately 1,520 students. Hence, 86,640 students would benefit, according to the CCEA.

A full-fledged KV (from Balvatika to Class 12) provides employment to 81 people, and accordingly, with the approval of 57 new KVs, a total of 4,617 direct permanent employment opportunities will be created.

Construction and allied activities associated with the augmentation of various facilities in all KVs are likely to generate employment opportunities for many skilled and unskilled workers.

The government approved the scheme of KVs in November 1962 to provide educational facilities of uniform standard throughout the country to cater to the educational needs of wards of transferable and non-transferable employees of the Central government, including Defence and Paramilitary forces. Consequently, the "Central Schools Organisation" was started as a unit of the Ministry of Education of the Central government.

As on date, there are 1,288 functional KVs, including three abroad -- Moscow, Kathmandu, and Tehran. The total enrolment of students is about 13.62 lakh (as on June 30). (IANS)