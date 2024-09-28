New Delhi: In Nangloi area of Delhi, gunmen fired shots at a ration shop on Saturday. Fortunately, no one was reported injured, but the incident has caused widespread fear among local residents.

Subhash Bindal, the General Secretary of the Market Association, shared details of the incident with IANS.

Subhash Bindal said: "At around 9 a.m., two young men arrived on a motorcycle and fired three to four rounds before fleeing the scene. Along with the firing, they left behind a note with a name and two pictures of young men."

Bindal mentioned that their intention seemed to be to create fear, not to harm anyone. He explained that a shopkeeper was standing nearby, and if the attackers wanted, they could have shot him, but they chose not to. Their aim was only to spread fear and make demands.

When asked if any demands had been made, Bindal stated that no specific demands had been put forward yet. However, he added that such incidents usually lead to demands.

The note they left behind only contained names, but it is common for such individuals to give false names.

Another shopkeeper in the area said: "Incidents like this in Nangloi are intended to spread fear. The strategy often involves intimidating one businessman, then targeting another, and eventually demanding ransom."

He expressed concern, saying that this is a very frightening situation, especially for the business community, which plays a crucial role in running the city.

The shopkeeper emphasised that Delhi relies on the taxes paid by traders, and if they start living in fear, it could affect the city's economy.

The police were alerted to the incident in Nangloi after receiving a call from a witness on Saturday who saw two men on a bike firing shots and breaking glass at a ration shop in Sultanpuri.

The police arrived at the scene and recovered three shell casings and two live cartridges. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

This shooting is the third such incident in Delhi in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, the first incident occurred in Naraina Vihar, West Delhi, where on Friday evening, criminals fired multiple rounds at a car showroom selling luxury vehicles.

After the shooting, the attackers left a note inside the showroom and fled. According to Delhi police, at around 7:30 p.m., three gunmen entered the showroom and opened fire before escaping. The note they left behind had "Since 2020" written on it.

The second incident took place in the Mahipalpur area, where a gunman fired shots at a hotel.

Police sources revealed that the hotel owner had received extortion threats some time ago. This incident occurred outside Hotel Impress in Mahipalpur, where a man on a bike fired shots in the air.

The police suspect that the firing was related to extortion and an attempt to take control of the hotel. It was reported that a year ago, someone had also threatened the hotel owner in the name of Goldy Brar.

