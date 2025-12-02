New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted a high-speed rocket-sled test of a fighter aircraft escape system at controlled velocity. The trial, carried out at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh, validated canopy severance, ejection sequencing and full aircrew recovery.

The test was conducted in collaboration with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). With this achievement, India joins an elite group of countries possessing advanced in-house testing capabilities for aircraft escape systems.

Dynamic ejection trials are far more complex than static tests such as Net Tests or Zero-Zero Tests, and serve as the true benchmark for assessing ejection seat performance and the effectiveness of canopy severance systems. For the test, a dual-sled system with the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) forebody was propelled to a precisely controlled velocity through phased firing of multiple solid-propellant rocket motors.

An instrumented Anthropomorphic Test Dummy was used to simulate canopy fragmentation, ejection sequencing and the complete aircrew recovery process. The dummy captured critical data on loads, moments and accelerations that a pilot would experience during real ejection. The entire sequence was recorded using onboard and ground-based imaging systems.

Officials from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Institute of Aerospace Medicine were present during the test.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, IAF, ADA, HAL and industry partners, calling the success a major milestone in India's pursuit of indigenous defence capability and self-reliance.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman, Dr. Samir V. Kamat, also commended the teams involved in the demonstration.