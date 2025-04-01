New Delhi: Commuters traveling on National Highways and Expressways will now have to pay higher toll charges as the latest fee hike comes into effect today.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) increased toll rates by an average of 4-5%, a revision implemented annually based on changes in the wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation. This year’s hike follows the standard practice of adjusting toll fees every April 1.

Per official sources, the adjustment is part of a routine exercise to align toll rates with inflationary trends. The updated charges apply to various highway sections across the country.

Currently, there are approximately 855 user fee plazas on the NH network where tolls are collected under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Among these, 675 are public-funded toll plazas, while 180 are operated by concessionaires.