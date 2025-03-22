New Delhi: Renowned Hindi litterateur Vinod Kumar Shukla has been selected for the prestigious 59th Jnanpith Award for 2024, recognising his unique contribution, creativity, and distinctive writing style in Hindi literature.

Shukla is the 12th Hindi writer to receive this highest literary honour and the first from Chhattisgarh to achieve the distinction.

The award was announced during a meeting of the Jnanpith Pravar Parishad, chaired by eminent writer and Jnanpith laureate Pratibha Ray.

Other members present included Madhav Kaushik, Damodar Mavji, Prabha Verma, Dr Anamika, Dr A. Krishna Rao, Prafull Shiledar, Dr Janaki Prasad Sharma, and Jnanpith Director Madhusudan Anand. The decision to confer the award on Shukla was unanimous.

Born in January 1937, Shukla is a celebrated poet, novelist, and storyteller known for his simple language, profound sensitivity, and innovative narrative style.

He has pioneered a new stream of experimental writing in modern Hindi literature. His first poetry collection, "Lagbhag Jai Hind," was published in 1971. His acclaimed novels include "Naukar Ki Kameez", "Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi", and "Khilega To Dekhenge."

Through his poems and stories, Shukla captures the nuances of everyday life, offering a poignant portrayal of the common man's emotions and the complexities of society.

For his literary excellence, Shukla has previously received several prestigious accolades, including the Sahitya Akademi Award.

The Jnanpith Award is India's highest literary honour, recognising outstanding contributions to Indian literature across languages. It carries a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh, a bronze statue of Vaagdevi, and a citation.

The announcement of Shukla as the recipient of the 2024 Jnanpith Award has brought joy to Hindi literature enthusiasts. This recognition not only honours his literary achievements but also acknowledges his lifelong dedication to the Hindi language and literature. His profound and spontaneous expression continues to leave a lasting impact on readers and the literary community alike.

