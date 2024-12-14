Hyderabad: A total of 204 flight cadets including 26 women have graduated from the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, here.

The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) was held on Saturday at the Academy, marking the successful culmination of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of the Flying and Ground Duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), reviewed the parade and conferred the President's Commission to the graduating flight cadets.

Nine officers from the Indian Navy, nine officers from the Indian Coast Guard and one officer from a friendly foreign country were awarded ‘Wings' on successful completion of flying training.

It was a historic day for IAF as the first batch of Weapon Systems Branch officers was commissioned into the Air Force.

During the 'Commissioning Ceremony' graduating cadets were awarded their 'Rank'. An Oath was administered to the graduating officers by the Commandant of the Academy whereby they pledged to safeguard the sovereignty and honour of the country. The graduating parade was interspersed with a well-coordinated and synchronized flypast by four types of trainer aircraft that comprised Pilatus PC-7 MkII, Hawk, Kiran, and Chetak aircraft.

The Chief of Air Staff gave away awards to the graduating officers in recognition of their exceptional performance across various training disciplines.

Flying Officer Parag Dhankar from the Flying branch was awarded the coveted 'President's Plaque' and the 'Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour' for standing first in the overall order of merit in the pilots' course. Flying Officer Ram Prasad Gurjar was awarded the 'President's Plaque' for standing first in the overall order of merit in the Ground duty branch.

Addressing the parade, the Chief of Air Staff complimented all on the parade for the high standards and appreciated their immaculate turnout and crisp drill movements. Congratulating the graduating officers, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh mentioned that the pre-commissioning training has transformed the cadets into disciplined, confident and learned individuals and equipped them with the required skills, psyche and attitude.

He underlined the relevance of aerospace power in the fast-evolving nature of warfare. He also emphasised the criticality of cohesion and teamwork. He also advised them of the importance of remaining fighting fit and working with utmost dedication and integrity throughout their careers.

A captivating display by a PC-7 MK-II, SU-30 MkI aircraft and synchronous aerobatics by the Sarang helicopter display team and Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) formed part of the grand finale of the parade.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command and Air Marshal S Shrinivas, Commandant, AFA were present.

(IANS)