Hyderabad: In a spine-chilling case, an ex-serviceman murdered his 35-year-old wife, cut her body into pieces and boiled them in a pressure cooker.

The heinous crime came to light at Meerpet in Rangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

According to police, Guru Murthy had lodged a complaint with Meerpet Police Station under Rachakonda Police Commisisonerate on January 18 that his wife Venkata Madhavi was missing.

Police had registered a case and took up investigation. During the probe, police came to know that for last few days the husband and wife were having frequent quarrels between them.

The investigating officials questioned Guru Murthy, who confessed to the ghastly crime and revealed shocking details.

The accused told police that he murdered his wife, cut the body into pieces and boiled them in a pressure cooker.

Later, he dumped the boiled body parts into a lake in Jillelaguda.

Police recorded his statement and began collecting evidence. The search was on for the victim's body parts in the lake. Guru Murthy had served in Army and after taking retirement, he was working as a security guard at DRDO in Kanchan Bagh on outsourcing basis.

He married Madhavi about 13 years ago.

They have two children. After killing his wife, the accused approached Meerpet Police Station along with her parents so that no one suspect him.

Police said an investigation was on into the case and they would soon reveal all details.

In a similar case in Mumbai in 2023, a 32-year-old woman was murdered by her 56-year-old live-in partner.

The accused had cut the corpse into pieces with a tree cutter, boiled the pieces in a pressure cooker to ensure there was no foul smell and then filled them in plastic bags to dispose them off.

(IANS)