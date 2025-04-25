Bhubaneswar: The Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), a wing of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in India, has achieved a significant milestone in the field of Hypersonic Weapon Technology.

The DRDL conducted long duration Active Cooled Scramjet Subscale Combustor ground testing for more than 1,000 seconds duration at the newly-built state of art Scramjet Connect Test Facility (SCPT) at Hyderabad today.

The ground test conducted is in continuation of earlier test reported for 120 seconds in January this year. With the successful test on Friday, the system will be soon ready for full scale flight worthy combustor testing, revealed the DRDO.

Hypersonic Cruise Missile (HCM) is class of weapons that can travel more than five times the speed of sound (> 6100 Kmph) for long duration and is powered by Air breathing engine. Air breathing propulsion systems having supersonic combustion plays critical role for long duration cruise conditions.

“The Friday’s test validates the design of long duration scramjet combustor as well as test facility. It is an outcome of an integrated effort by the DRDO labs along with industry and academia and paves a strong base for nation’s Hypersonic Cruise Missile Development Programme,” added the DRDO.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Industry partners and academia for such remarkable achievement and stated that today’s success reflects our strong commitment in realizing critical Hypersonic Weapon Technologies for the nation.