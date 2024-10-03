Mumbai: The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) announced the election of its new leadership team, aimed at further advancing the standards of marketing and communications within the industry. Abhishek Karnani has been elected as the new President, with Jaideep Gandhi serving as Vice President.

The newly formed leadership team includes:

President : Abhishek Karnani, President, Free Press Journal

Vice President : Jaideep Gandhi, Founder, Another Idea

Hon. Secretary : Nandini Dias, Independent Advisor

Hon. Treasurer : Janak Sarda, CEO, Blue Logic Technologies and BFF Foods India

Immediate Past President : Avinash Pandey, Former CEO, ABP Network

The elected Managing Committee members are:

Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Group Chairman, R K SWAMY HANSA

M. V. Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi

Prasanth Kumar, CEO - South Asia, GroupM

Neha Barjatya, Marketing Director for Platforms and Devices, Google India

Rana Barua, Group CEO - Havas India, SEA and North Asia (Japan & South Korea)

The names of co-opted and invited members will be announced following the upcoming Managing Committee meeting.

In his inaugural statement, President Abhishek Karnani expressed, "It is my privilege to lead what is arguably the most active industry Association of its kind in India. The IAA will continue to be the gold standard in marketing excellence, creative excellence, sustainability, and gender equality. We will shine a light on the latest technological advances and address any issues affecting the marcom industry. This year, we will also focus on skilling our young generation and will take up societal causes to demonstrate that communication is truly a force for good."