Guwahati: A Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) lost radar contact during a sortie over Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, defence officials said.

According to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), the fighter aircraft went missing from radar contact during what was described as a routine mission, prompting an immediate response from the Air Force and other security agencies.

“An IAF Sukhoi-30 aircraft has lost radar contact. Air Force teams have been launched to ascertain the facts and verify the situation,” the PRO said.

Initial reports indicate that the aircraft was flying over the hilly terrain of Karbi Anglong district when communication with ground control was suddenly lost.

Search and rescue teams from the Air Force, along with personnel from the local administration and other security agencies, have been mobilised to locate the aircraft and verify the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials said more details regarding the aircraft’s last known position and the number of personnel on board are still being ascertained.

Sources in the defence establishment said the area where radar contact was lost consists largely of dense forests and mountainous terrain, which could make the search and rescue operations particularly challenging.

Rescue teams are coordinating closely with the local administration and other security forces to carry out the operation in the area.

The Sukhoi-30MKI is among the Indian Air Force’s frontline multi-role fighter aircraft and forms a crucial component of India’s overall air defence capability.

Incidents involving Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft have occurred in the past as well.

In August 2019, an IAF Sukhoi-30MKI crashed in a paddy field near Tezpur in Assam during a routine training mission. Both pilots managed to eject safely and were later rescued.

Earlier in May 2015, another Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft crashed around 36 km south of Tezpur Air Force base shortly after take-off, with both pilots ejecting safely before the crash occurred.

Authorities said search operations are currently underway and further information will be released once the situation becomes clearer.