Bhubaneswar: The Centre has asked all media channels to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) today issued an advisory in this regard for all media platforms, news agencies and social media users.

The I&B Ministry has asked the media channels and news agencies to exercise utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations while reporting matters concerning defence and other security related operations.

“There must be no real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals or reporting on ‘sources-based’ information related to defence operations or movement. Premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness and safety of personnel,” said the advisory.

Unrestricted coverage during Kargil war and Kandhahar hijacking in 1999 and Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 had caused adverse consequences on national interests, said the Ministry.

The I&B had earlier issued advisories to all TV channels to adhere to Rule 6 (1)(P) of Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

As per the rule, no programme should be carried in the cable service which contains live coverage of any anti-terrorist operation by security forces, wherein media coverage shall be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designed by the appropriate government, till such operation concludes.

Any violation in this regard is liable for action. “Therefore, all TV channels are advised not to telecast live coverage of anti-terrorist operation and movement by the security forces in interest of national security. Media coverage may be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate government till such operation concludes,” added the advisory.