Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader and former Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, P.J. Kurien, on Monday criticised Shashi Tharoor, the four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, for his recent actions that appear to defy the party line. “What Tharoor should not forget is that he was invited by the Modi government to lead the country’s delegation because he is an MP. He has not criticised the government’s policies, and he should also remember that it was the Congress that fielded him,” said a visibly upset Kurien.

“If people suspect Tharoor is leaning towards the BJP, no one can blame them for thinking so,” he added. Kurien further stated that Tharoor should have shown basic courtesy by informing the party leadership before accepting the government’s invitation. “That’s the least a Congress leader should do. But that wasn’t done,” he said.

“If he believes he is a global personality, then he should consider contesting as an independent,” Kurien added. The senior Congress leader also expressed disappointment with the party high command for letting the situation escalate. “This issue could have been handled more gracefully,” Kurien noted.

Ever since Tharoor was fielded by the Congress as a surprise candidate in 2009 -- and subsequently won three consecutive elections -- his relationship with the state unit has been strained. He has largely remained outside its internal structure and decision-making processes in the Congress party in Kerala. While Kurien, due to his age, has stepped away from active politics, others in the party have also voiced disapproval.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, chairman of the Kerala Congress disciplinary committee, was among the first to criticise Tharoor, saying he should have taken the party high command into confidence. However, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan refrained from commenting and said the matter rests with the high command.

