Jaipur: A 21-year-old student from Rajasthan died after falling from the hostel terrace at the IIT-Bombay campus in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The student, identified as Naman Agarwal, was a second-year BTech Civil Engineering student and a resident of Pilani in Jhunjhunu district. According to police officials, Naman allegedly jumped from the roof of the ninth floor of Hostel No. 4 at the Powai campus around 1:30 am.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital after being found critically injured, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Security guards and students who were studying late at night rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise. Naman was found lying on the ground with severe injuries. Although he was residing in Hostel No. 3, the incident occurred at Hostel No. 4, a detail that police are currently examining as part of the investigation.

The Powai police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter. Officials confirmed that no suicide note was recovered from the spot or from the student’s hostel room. Statements of Naman’s friends and hostel mates are being recorded to understand the circumstances that led to the incident.

Naman’s family in Pilani has been informed, and a post-mortem examination is being conducted. Naman’s death has once again drawn attention to the rising number of suicides on IIT campuses across the country.

According to government data, over 35 students have died by suicide at various IITs in the past five years. In a recent case, a PhD scholar at IIT-Kanpur died by suicide on January 20, 2026, marking the eighth such incident at the institute in the last two years. IIT-Bombay had also witnessed a similar incident in February 2023, when a student, Darshan Solanki, died by suicide on campus.

Experts point to multiple factors contributing to such incidents, including intense academic pressure, competitive environments, isolation from family, and anxiety related to future careers and placements.

In response, several IITs have introduced measures such as mental health screening, expanded counseling services, restricted rooftop access, and installation of safety grills in hostels.

However, students and mental health professionals argue that structural changes in academic culture and greater emotional support systems are essential for long-term impact.