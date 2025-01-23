New Delhi: The American Metrological Society awarded AMS STAC Outstanding Service Award for this year to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Meteorology (DGM) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

During its annual meeting at New Orleans, USA, the AMS made the announcement for honoring Mohapatra.

The Committee on Tropical Meteorology and Tropical Cyclones awarded Mohapatra for enhancing tropical cyclone prediction and warning systems in the Indian Ocean region through exceptional leadership and service.

Dedicating the AMS Scientific and Technological Activities Commission Award to all those who are associated with the Mausam Department, Mohapatra said, “India’s Cyclone Early Warning System procedure is unmatchable. Casualties in the South Asia, South East Asia, Middle East have been minimised due to the early warning system.”

He added this system is the first step through which preparedness and disaster mitigation could be ensured. Especially economically weaker countries in the South Asia are benefitting the most.

Not only cyclone, the early warning system predicts tidal warning and intensity of rainfall, he said.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra is the permanent representative of India to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and third Vice President of WMO.

He has been the IMD DGM since August 2019.