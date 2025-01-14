New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Mission Mausam’, which aims to make the country a weather-ready and climate-smart nation, on the occasion of India Meteorological Department's 150th Foundation Day on Tuesday. The event is being held in Bharat Mandapam here and the Prime Minister will also address the gathering. The mission aims to make India a weather-ready and climate-smart nation by developing cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies and systems. Mission Mausam will implement high-resolution atmospheric observations, next-generation radars, satellites, and high-performance computers.

It will also focus on improving the understanding of weather and climate processes, and provide air quality data that will help strategise weather management and intervention in the long run. The Prime Minister will also release the IMD Vision-2047 document for weather resilience and climate change adaptation. It includes plans for weather forecasting, weather management, and climate change mitigation. The Mausam Mission was approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in September 2024. It aims to boost India's weather and climate-related science, research, and services and better equip stakeholders, including citizens and last-mile users, in tackling extreme weather events and the impacts of climate change.

The ambitious programme, with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore over two years, will chiefly be implemented by the India Meteorological Department, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, and the National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting. Mission Mausam will directly benefit numerous sectors, such as agriculture, disaster management, defence, environment, aviation, water resources, power, tourism, shipping, transport, energy, and health, the communique said, adding that it would also enhance data-driven decision-making in areas such as urban planning, road and rail transport, offshore operations, and environmental monitoring.

To celebrate the 150th Foundation Day of IMD, a series of events, activities and workshops have been organised to showcase IMD's achievements during the past 150 years, its role in making India climate-resilient, and demonstrate the role played by government institutions in providing various weather and climate services.

(IANS)