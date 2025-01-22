New Delhi: For the first time, a Tri-Services tableau will roll on the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

With the theme ‘Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat’, the tableau will showcase the conceptual outlook for jointness and integration in the Armed Forces, ensuring national security and operational excellence during the 76th Republic Day Parade on January 26.

The tableau will depict a Joint Operations Room facilitating networking and communication among the three Services. It would display a battlefield scenario demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun Main Battle Tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, destroyer INS Visakhapatnam & a Remotely Piloted Aircraft, reflecting the Tri-services synergy in multi-domain operations. These platforms exemplify the vision to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence.

The year 2025 has been declared as the ‘Year of Reforms’ in the Ministry of Defence. Jointness and Integration are at the core of the mandate allocated to the Department of Military Affairs. These are identified as the key building blocks towards maximising combat potential of the Armed Forces in both, contemporary and future conflicts. Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff has taken focused actions towards Tri-services synergy to steer the reforms in the right direction.

This evolution towards jointness and integration, driven by the synergy between the three Services, will significantly enhance the country’s military capabilities by fostering a culture of shared responsibility and unified action in safeguarding national interests, said the Ministry.