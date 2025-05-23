Bhopal: Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah, whose controversial remarks on Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi sparked a nationwide controversy, has issued a fresh apology.

In a video message shared on his social media account (X), the minister said that his statement, which hurt the sentiments of people of the country, was a "linguistic mistake", adding that his intention was not to hurt any individual, caste, religion or the society.

"I have great respect for the Indian Armed Forces, and never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments. It was my mistake, which hurt the sentiments of the people of the country. I once again apologise to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Indian Armed Forces and every citizen of India," Vijay Shah said.

Apart from the video message, Vijay Shah also tendered his apology in a written note on an official letterhead of the Tribal Welfare Department, which read the same content he had mentioned in his video message.

The fresh apology from the minister's came three days after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh Cabinet held a special meeting in the historic Rajwada Palace in Indore. Vijay Shah was not invited for the meeting.

Also, this fresh apology came just a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Madhya Pradesh during which he will address a large gathering of women at Bhopal's Jamboori Maidan on May 31.

Meanwhile, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed under the supervision of the Supreme Court has initiated inquiry on Vijay Shah's remarks while speaking about 'Operation Sindoor' during a programme in Mhow on May 11.

A senior police official in Indore told the reporters on Friday that, all documents, evidences related with that incident have been handover to the SIT, which is comprising of three senior IPS officers.

The SIT would submit its report to the Supreme Court on May 28.

Earlier, on May 19, the Supreme Court ordered formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the charges against Vijay Shah, facing legal heat over his controversial remarks on Col Qureshi.

However, in slight relief to the state minister, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N.K. Singh stayed his arrest and asked him to join the probe.

The Justice Surya Kant-led Bench remained unimpressed with Shah’s apology and outrightly rejected it.

"He must face consequences. Let law take its own course."

The Madhya Pradesh Minister has petitioned the Supreme Court against an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court directing registration of an FIR against him over his distasteful remarks.

The Justice Kant-led Bench previously couldn’t take up Vijay Shah’s special leave petition (SLP) for hearing and on the petitioner’s request, directed listing the matter for hearing on May 19.

Also, previously, when Shah's lawyer sought urgent listing of his SLP filed before the apex court, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai slammed the minister for his distasteful remarks.

"What sort of statement are you (Shah) making? Such a person holding a constitutional office is expected to exercise a degree of restraint. Every sentence uttered by a minister has to be with responsibility," it said.

To this, senior advocate Vibha Dutta Makhija, representing Shah, said that the media overhyped the minister's comments, and he has already issued an apology.

