New Delhi: In view of the ongoing war situation in parts of the Middle East, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Class X and Class XII examinations scheduled to be held in countries across the region.

According to a circular issued to CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, the board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026. The circular added revised dates will be announced later.

The board further stated it will review the situation on March 3, 2026. Appropriate decisions regarding examinations scheduled from March 5 onwards will be taken based on that review.

“The students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully,” the CBSE circular stated.

The CBSE board examinations began on February 17, 2026.