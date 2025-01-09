Bhubaneswar: Claiming that the hydrogen fuel-run train engine developed by the Indian Railways has the maximum horsepower output than the engine developed by any country in the world, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said by generating this indigenous technology, India aims to be a leader among major economies using green energy for growth.

During a panel discussion of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Vaishnaw said, “Only four countries in the world have hydrogen powered trains and they produce somewhere between 500 to 600 horsepower. The engine produced by us has an output of 1,200 horsepower, the highest so far in this category.” He addressed a plenary session titled “Green Connections: Diaspora’s Contribution to Sustainable Development” of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations.

The first such train is expected to make a trial run in Haryana soon in Jind-Sonipat route. While the engine manufacturing has been completed, system integration of the same is currently underway.

The made-in-India hydrogen powered rail engine has been developed by using indigenous talents. Such technological achievements can offer India the opportunity to produce spin off products and services.

“When we can build a hydrogen-run train engine on such a scale, consider the potential for adapting this technology to manufacture power trains for trucks, tugboats, and more. Indigenously developed technology provides a unique chance to create derivative technologies for various applications,” he added.

Though such technological advancement gives us confidence, India has a long way to go in terms of achieving technological self-sufficiency and needs to make parts of the value chain.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas here, has aspired that one day Indians would ride trains made completely in India.

Hambyarajen Narasinghaen, the junior minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Mauritius who also took part in the panel discussion, focused on the challenges of Climate Change in his country and sought support from India in providing green technology solutions.

Among other dignitaries, Rahul Fotedar, Founder & CTO of Morrow batteries, Norway, Jagdish Nainwal, CEO of UPL for LATAM, Mexico, Indronil Sengupta, Vietnam, Aditya Yellepeddi, Swiss Biotech Association, Swizerland, Jitendra Kr. Sachdeva, Group President, SkipperSeil Ltd, Nigeria, Kishore Reddy, Anju Virmani participated in the plenary session.