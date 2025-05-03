Islamabad: Several Pakistani YouTubers and former cricketers have voiced deep concerns over a recent ban imposed by Indian authorities, saying it will deliver a major blow to their earnings and online visibility. Many Pakistani content creators, especially those focused on cricket, have built thriving platforms with large Indian audiences. With India being one of the biggest markets for cricket-related content on YouTube and social media, creators say the restriction could severely affect their livelihood. “A large portion of our viewership comes from India. One can’t deny the fact that most of these channels rely heavily on their Indian fan base,” a former Pakistan cricketer told IANS.

“This ban is going to hit many YouTubers hard, both financially and in terms of visibility.” Over the past few years, dozens of Pakistani cricket analysts, former players, and vloggers have gained popularity among Indian fans for their candid takes on matches, player performances, and cross-border cricketing rivalries. Many of them also collaborate with Indian content creators and earn revenue through monetized views, brand partnerships, and live interactions.

Now, with the Indian ban in effect, their primary source of traffic and engagement has taken a hit, leading to uncertainty about the future. Digital experts also warn that the move could have long-term consequences. “For creators who depend on YouTube's monetization, losing Indian viewership means a steep drop in ad revenue,” said a social media strategist based in Lahore. While some hope the ban is temporary, others are exploring ways to diversify their audience base beyond India. Until then, the content community in Pakistan remains anxious, bracing for the financial fallout of losing access to their largest and most loyal audience.

(IANS)