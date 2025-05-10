Bhubaneswar: The Indian authorities have confirmed that Pakistan violated the ceasefire a few hours after the announcement of the peace agreement between the two countries.

The Armed Forces of India are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation and they have been given instructions deal with the situation strongly, said Foreign Affairs Secretary Vikram Misri at press conference.

"An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan. The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion,” said Misri.

The Indian government condemned the ceasefire violation and asked Pakistan to take immediate steps in this regard.

“This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it. We believe that Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately to stop this intrusion,” he added.

The armed forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the borders along the international border as well as the line of control, said the Foreign Secretary.